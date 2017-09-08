Willow Park city secretary resigns

Willow Park City Secretary Kandice Garrett has submitted her resignation to the mayor and city council, effective at the beginning of October. Garrett was appointed to the position in June after serving as interim secretary since 2016.

“Kandice has done a tremendous job as our city secretary,” said council member Amy Fennell. “Her hard work and dedication were instrumental in helping turn our city around. I wish her all the best.”

The council will act on the resignation letter at the Tuesday, September 12 meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

