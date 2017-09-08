Aledo Bearcats host Mexico City Aguilas Blancas IPN today; Ladycats open District 6-5A volleyball at home

It will be a football game that features a state champion versus a national champion.

The defending state-champion Aledo Bearcats has invited another team from Mexico City, Aguilas Blancas Instituto Politecnico Nacional (IPN) – last year’s Mexico national champion – to play them at home.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. today (Friday, Sept. 8) at Bearcat Stadium.

Prior to kickoff and across the street at the Aledo High School gym, the defending district-champion Aledo Ladycats will open the District 6-5A volleyball season against Brewer.

The first serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

In past years Aledo has hosted Monterey Prepa Tech, but the last two times the ‘Cats have played Prepa Tech, including a 77-0 win in 2015, the games have not offered Aledo much of a challenge. The Bearcats expect to be challenged by Aguilas Blancas.

While most teams are prepared for their upcoming games with live scouting reports, video and statistics, Bearcats head coach Steve Wood and his staff will not enjoy that luxury this week. Not much can be found on Aguilas Blancas.

Wood has seen some YouTube video on last year’s Aguilas Blancas team, and he said the team threw the ball “all over the field” and oftentimes lines up in a no-back set with four or five receivers out wide. He expects this year to be no different.

“It is difficult to prepare for a team like this,” Wood said. “We can’t find much information on them. Their coach sent me a roster, and we have some of their video from last year but we have no idea how many of those kids are returning or what they have got concerning new players.”

One thing Wood does know is Aguilas Blancas is not coming to Texas for a pleasure trip; they are coming to Bearcat Stadium to win.

“I do know Aguilas Blancas will play hard and will be well coached,” Wood said. “They were the national champions of Mexico last year, and we expect them to play hard-nosed football.”

