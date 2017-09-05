Ladycats outlast scrappy Richland in four games; District 6-5A play begins Friday

Aledo senior middle hitter Sarah Haeussler sent down 14 kills and added a match-high seven blocks to lead the Ladycats to a 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 25-23 victory over Richland Tuesday night at Aledo in the final non-district match of the season.

The Ladycats (20-11) will host Brewer at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the District 6-5A opener.

Sophomore hitter Alex Grooms added 10 kills, with senior hitter Sydney Casey recording nine and junior hitter Hannah Jones finishing with seven.

The Ladycats sub-varsity teams swept Richland. The junior varsity won 25-27, 25-19, 25-19; the freshman A team took a 25-7, 25-15 win; and the freshman B team won in three sets, 25-13, 20-25, 25-12.

For more see the Sept. 8 issue of The Community News.

