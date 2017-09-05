Ladycats host Richland today in final non-district match of year

Coming off a victory over Grapevine on Friday, the state-ranked No. 12 Aledo Ladycats volleyball team will face No. 23 Richland at 6:30 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym in the final non-district match of the season.

The Ladycats were aggressive at the net against Grapevine in their 26-24, 19-25, 25-18, 25-14 win. Senior outside hitter Sydney Casey led all hitters with 20 kills, junior outside hitter Hannah Jones added 14 and senior middle hitter Sarah Haeussler finished with 11.

Junior setter Sarah Morehead had a match-high 34 assists, and defensively, Casey led Aledo with 23 digs, senior libero Allegra Rivas added 22 and Jones finished with 16.

The Ladycats will face Brewer in the District 6-5A opener on Friday.

