Aledo firefighters join in storm relief

Emergency workers and equipment from Parker County Emergency Services District 1 are headed to the Texas coast this afternoon to assist in disaster relief in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

“A lot of the crews down there have lost equipment,” said ESD 1 Chief Stephen Watson. “Power is coming back on and buildings are catching fire, so we are going to go and assist any way we can.”

Two trucks from the ESD will be taking five firefighters: Watson, Capt. Casey Kendrick, Capt. Walt Moore, Daniel McConnell, and a volunteer firefighter from Aledo, Ridge Cook. McConnell is also a certified Emergency Vehicle Technician.

One truck will head to Crystal Beach and another will head to Beaumont, where Watson will lead a strike team with several emergency vehicles.

The trip is expected to last seven days.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

