203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

News Weatherford and Parker County

Aledo firefighters join in storm relief

22 hours ago
1 Min Read
Parker County Judge Mark Riley, right, and Emergency Services District 1 Chief Stephen Watson, center, announced Thursday that crews from ESD 1 would be traveling to Crystal Beach and Beaumont to assist in disaster relief. Also pictured is Capt. Casey Kendrick, who is part of the crew. Photo by Rosealee Hoffman/The Community News

Emergency workers and equipment from Parker County Emergency Services District 1 are headed to the Texas coast this afternoon to assist in disaster relief in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

“A lot of the crews down there have lost equipment,” said ESD 1 Chief Stephen Watson. “Power is coming back on and buildings are catching fire, so we are going to go and assist any way we can.”

Two trucks from the ESD will be taking five firefighters: Watson, Capt. Casey Kendrick, Capt. Walt Moore, Daniel McConnell, and a volunteer firefighter from Aledo, Ridge Cook. McConnell is also a certified Emergency Vehicle Technician.

One truck will head to Crystal Beach and another will head to Beaumont, where Watson will lead a strike team with several emergency vehicles.

The trip is expected to last seven days.

County officials joined members of ESD 1 for a send off prior to the firefighters’ trip to the Texas coast.
Photo by Rosealee Hoffman/The Community News

 

Events Calendar

« September 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Fri 01

Volleyball

September 1 @ 5:30 pm
Fri 01

Football

September 1 @ 7:30 pm
Sat 02

Volleyball

September 2
Sat 02

Cross Country

September 2 @ 7:00 am
Tue 05

Tennis

September 5 @ 4:00 pm
Tue 05

Volleyball

September 5 @ 5:30 pm
Thu 07

Tennis

September 7 @ 4:30 pm
Thu 07

Clay Busters Organizational Meeting

September 7 @ 6:30 pm
Thu 07

Republican Party Meeting

September 7 @ 7:00 pm
Fri 08

Think like an Olympian

September 8 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: