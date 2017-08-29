Humane Society of North Texas helping animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey

The Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) is collecting donations for local animal welfare partners that are caring for animals impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Items most needed are pet food, bowls, crates, leashes, cleaning supplies and blankets. Horse supplies such as halters, ropes, and feed buckets will also be needed once rescued equine arrive in the area. Gift cards to area pet, hardware, and feed stores are also needed. HSNT will distribute the donated items to local animal shelters and rescues.

Eighteen animals from Houston arrived at HSNT on Aug. 29, bringing the total Hurricane Harvey displaced animals received at the shelter to 40. HSNT is continuing to work with national and local animal welfare organizations to provide resources to help animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

For more information about HSNT and how you can help animals in need, visit hsnt.org.

