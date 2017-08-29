203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Home sweet home: Ladycats host Denton Guyer today in home volleyball opener

7 hours ago
After three out-of-town tournaments and three non-district road matches, the Class 5A state-ranked No. 12 Aledo Ladycats will finally play a home match as they host Class 6A Denton Guyer.

The first serve will be at 6:30 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym.

The Ladycats (18-10) are coming off a successful run at last weekend’s Leander ISD Volleypalooza Tournament.

Aledo defeated Stratford (25-17, 25-12), Hyde Park (25-11, 25-23) and McKinney (23-25, 25-22, 25-12) in pool play on Aug. 24 at Volleypalooza, and swept Day 2 pool play (Aug. 25) with wins over Cedar Creek (25-16, 25-21), McNeil (25-11, 25-9) and Dripping Springs (25-17, 25-18) to advance to the Gold Bracket.

The Ladycats fell to 5A No. 1 Leander Rouse (19-25, 15-25) and No. 8 Canyon Randall (12-25, 25-17, 19-25) on Aug. 26 in Gold Bracket play.

Ladycats senior middle hitter Sarah Haeussler was named to the all-tournament team.

Guyer comes into the match with a record of 19-7.

 

