Denton Guyer spoils Aledo Ladycats’ comeback attempt to take 3-1 win

Hoping to complete what would have been a remarkable comeback victory, the Aledo Ladycats’ comeback hopes fell short as Denton Guyer outlasted AHS three games to one to win the non-district volleyball match Tuesday night at Aledo.

The loss drops the Ladycats to 18-11, while Class 6A Guyer raises its mark to 20-7.

Guyer won the first two games, 25-17, 25-18, and held a 17-10 lead in game three. But the Ladycats, paced by three kills each from Sydney Casey and Alex Grooms, went on a 17-8 run to win the third game, 27-25, to cut Guyer’s lead in games to 2-1 in the best-of-5 match.

Casey led the Ladycats with 16 kills while Grooms added 11.

In game four, the Ladycats held leads of 3-0 and 12-9, and after a pair of blocks by Sarah Haeussler, stretched their lead to 17-13. But Guyer followed with a 12-5 run to win game four, 25-22, and close out the match.

Haeussler registered match-high seven blocks. Evelyn Torres finished with seven kills and 16 digs, while libero Allegra Rivas recorded a match-high 47 digs. Setter Sarah Morehead finished with 35 assists.

In sub-varsity action, the Ladycats junior varsity fell, 25-18, 25-11, and the freshman A team dropped a 25-23, 25-16 decision. The Ladycats freshman B team swept Guyer, 25-16, 25-23.

For more see the Sept. 1 issue of The Community News.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

