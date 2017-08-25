203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Education News

Walsh Elementary School opens with dedication ceremony

7 hours ago
1 Min Read
Photo by Rosealee Hoffman/The Community News

Aledo Independent School District welcomed the public and local dignitaries to the district’s tenth campus, Mary D. and F. Howard Walsh Elementary School, with a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.

Members of the Aledo ISD Board of Trustees and administration were in attendance, as well as the staff of Walsh and Aledo High School band and choir members. Fort Worth City Councilman Brian Byrd and state senator Craig Estes were on hand to help celebrate the new campus opening.

Malcolm Louden, representing the Walsh family, spoke of their generosity and commitment to education.

Events Calendar

« August 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Fri 25

Volleyball

August 24 - August 26
Fri 25

Football

August 25
Tue 29

Tennis

August 29 @ 4:00 pm
Tue 29

Volleyball

August 29 @ 5:30 pm
Wed 30

Tools for Parenting Classes

August 30 - August 31
Thu 31

Tennis

August 31 @ 4:30 pm

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: