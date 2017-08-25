Walsh Elementary School opens with dedication ceremony

Aledo Independent School District welcomed the public and local dignitaries to the district’s tenth campus, Mary D. and F. Howard Walsh Elementary School, with a dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning.

Members of the Aledo ISD Board of Trustees and administration were in attendance, as well as the staff of Walsh and Aledo High School band and choir members. Fort Worth City Councilman Brian Byrd and state senator Craig Estes were on hand to help celebrate the new campus opening.

Malcolm Louden, representing the Walsh family, spoke of their generosity and commitment to education.

