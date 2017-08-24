203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

One dead after Cresson accident on U.S. Hwy 377

12 hours ago
2 Min Read

From the Texas Department of Public Safety:

At approximately 2:20 p. m. Aug. 23, Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a two vehicle fatality crash in the 19000 block of U. S. Highway 377.

A 2012 Toyota Tundra pickup was disabled on the shoulder of U. S. 377 due to running out of gas.  A 2015 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on U. S. 377 and, for an as yet undetermined reason, drifted onto the shoulder of the road striking the drivers side of the Toyota.  The Chevrolet then left the roadway, overturned, and came to rest in the barrow ditch.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Charlotte Fott, 75, of Granbury was pronounced deceased at the scene. A passenger, Norman Fott, 77, was flown by air ambulance to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with undisclosed injuries.

34-year-old Diana Godfrey of White Settlement was inside the Toyota when it was struck and sustained undisclosed injuries.  Two other passengers, a 15-year-old male and one-year-old female, who were inside the Toyota were not injured.  Julia Ledesma, 65, of White Settlement was outside and in front of the Toyota when it was struck by the Chevrolet. She sustained undisclosed injuries when the Toyota struck her after being hit and was transported along with Godfrey by ground ambulance to Harris Methodist Hospital.

A second pedestrian who was outside the Toyota was uninjured.

