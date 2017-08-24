203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Defending state-champion Aledo Bearcats travel to Byron Nelson High School Friday morning in final tune-up before regular season opener

6 hours ago
In their final tune-up before the regular season opener, the Aledo Bearcats will travel to Byron Nelson High School for a controlled scrimmage.

The No. 1 offenses and defenses from both teams will face each other along with the No. 2s in a controlled scrimmage. The final portion of the scrimmage will be a 12-minute quarter that will resemble a regular game.

The varsity scrimmage will start at 9 a.m. at Byron Nelson High School, located in Trophy Club, with the junior varsity and freshman scrimmages to follow.

The Class 5A state-ranked No. 2 Bearcats will face No. 15 Colleyville Heritage on Sept. 1 at Bearcat Stadium in the season opener.

