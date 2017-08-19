Bearcats conclude first week of practices with lively scrimmage

Bearcat Nation got its first glimpse of the 2017 Aledo Bearcats this morning (Aug. 19) during an intrasquad scrimmage at Bearcat Stadium that concluded the first week of practices.

The Bearcats will continue practice next week and will travel to Byron Nelson high School for a 9 a.m. scrimmage on Friday (Aug. 25). The freshman and junior varsity teams will scrimmage following the varsity scrimmage.

Today, sophomore quarterback Jake Bishop guided the No. 1 offense to four touchdowns – three of the scores came on passes – including two TD passes to senior receiver Hunter Rosson of 42 and 10 yards, and a 10-yard TD strike to senior receiver Hayden Hyles. The other TD was a nine-yard touchdown run by junior tailback Tre Owens.

The second offense also got on the board as running back Reagan Rice reached the end zone from 30 and three yards, respectively, and quarterback Jake Norwood scored from five yards on a designed draw play.

“It is fun to play in full pads in a game-type situation,” Bearcats head coach Steve Wood said. “It is good to get out here and compete. It was hot, but the guys got after it. The guys were ready to put on the pads and hit; they were tired of that shorts and T-shirts stuff.

“We (coaches) found out how the guys handle it when they get a little bit tired. We will evaluate the video, and we will have plenty of things to work on I’m sure.”

The season opener is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 against Colleyville Heritage at Bearcat Stadium.

For more on the scrimmage see the Aug. 25 issue of The Community News.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

