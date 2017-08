Several area youth and fans came to the Aledo High School Indoor Facility for the annual “Meet The Bearcats” event that was held Thursday night.

Aledo fans and youngsters had an opportunity to meet the Bearcats football players, Ladycats volleyball players, AHS cheerleaders and the AHS Bearcadets drill team.

Young fans got autographs and photos with their favorite players, and Bearcat merchandise was available for purchase.

For more see the Aug. 25 issue of The Community News.

