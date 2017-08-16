203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Trinity Christian Academy to host the TCA Summer Slam Invitational Volleyball Tournament beginning Thursday

New Trinity Christian Academy head volleyball coach Brittany Good talks to the Lady Eagles during a timeout in a recent match. The Lady Eagles will begin TCA Summer Slam Invitational Volleyball Tournament play at 11 a.m. Thursday at Barber Gym. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Trinity Christian Academy will host the TCA Summer Slam Invitational Volleyball Tournament this Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 17-19, which will be held in the Barber and Eagle gyms on the TCA campus.

More than a dozen schools will be represented in the tournament at the junior high, junior varsity and varsity levels including TCA, Calvary Academy, Cambridge School of Dallas, Temple Christian School, Newman International Academy, Cornerstone Christian Academy, Covenant Christian Academy and Lakehill Prep of Dallas.

Also heading to Parker County to compete are Stephenville Faith, Community Christian School of Mineral Wells, St. Paul Lutheran and Fellowship Academy of Kennedale.

The first matches begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday. One-day passes are $5 and all-tournament passes are $10.

The TCA Lady Eagles will begin play at 11 a.m. Thursday at Barber gym.

