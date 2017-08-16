Stolen property recovered after pursuit, investigation

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Office:

Parker County Sheriff’s investigators recovered more than $20,000 worth of stolen property from a residence in Western Lake Estates Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division Captain Mark Arnett said the case developed from a vehicle pursuit which began in Tarrant County.

“Tarrant County deputies responded to a burglary in progress call Tuesday afternoon on Kinsey Drive, in Fort Worth,” Capt. Arnett said. “The suspects fled the scene, leading deputies in a vehicle pursuit. The chase ended when the suspects crashed their vehicle one mile inside the Parker County line. Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office called for assistance from our agency. Our investigation led us to a home in Western Lakes Estates.”

Once at the residence located in the 4700 block of Cedar Hill Drive, Sheriff’s investigators discovered more than two truckloads of stolen property.

Sheriff’s investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and property.

Sheriff’s investigators seized a 1991 Dodge pickup truck reported stolen out of Granbury, six push lawn mowers, hand tools, power tools, a bicycle, a generator, air conditioning units, numerous credit cards, social security cards and identifying information not belonging to the suspects.

“We hope to solve several burglary and theft cases with the recovery of this property,” Capt. Arnett said. “We are working with other local law enforcement agencies in identifying and matching the recovered property to existing cases. Once we do so, we will begin contacting the victims to identify and return the stolen property to the rightful owners.”

The case is currently under investigation. Several arrests in the case are anticipated pending the investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

