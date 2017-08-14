203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

‘Perfect Storm’ of road construction brewing – UPDATED

7 hours ago
The population of Parker County is growing rapidly. More people means more cars, and more cars mean the need for more and better roads. The coming week will be a challenge for local motorists because of a number of overlapping projects:

  • The FM 1187 bridge over I-20 will be closed Tuesday-Friday of this week. Service Roads will be open for east-west traffic.
  • The portion of Bankhead Hwy. between Dean Road and Vernon Road (access to Coder Elementary School area) will be closed beginning Wednesday, Aug. 16, and remain closed through Aug. 23. UPDATE (As of 4:30 p.m. Aug. 14, the date of the Bankhead closure has been delayed to Aug. 21-25.
  • In Hudson Oaks, the bridge over I-20 will be closed Wednesday night, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m. and will re-open the following morning at 6 a.m. Roughly the same hours, westbound I-20 will be closed at the Hudson Oaks bridge. as will eastbound 180. Then, on Thursday, Aug. 17, the eastbound I-20 service road at the Hudson Oaks bridge will be closed.
  • Sidewalks, crosswalk markings, retaining wall work and yellow flashers work along FM 5 & FM 1187 in Aledo is set to begin this week through late fall 2017. TxDOT said it will work with the Aledo school district to have minimal disruption to school traffic.
  • The Weatherford Transportation and Public Works Department begins resurfacing East Bankhead Highway from Fort Worth Street to Ikard Lane today, Monday, Aug. 14. This construction project is estimated to last approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

Recommendations: Google Maps, Mapquest, or stay home!

