Bearcats back to work

Aledo head football coach Steve Wood offers words of encouragement while putting the Bearcats through wind sprints this morning at Bearcat Stadium following the first practice of the 2017 season.

The Bearcats began practice at 7:10 a.m. this morning and concluded on-field work at about 10 a.m. with sprints before breaking off in stations of players lifting weights and attending position meetings.

The Bearcats will be back on the field at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. However, due to teacher in service at AHS, the Bearcats’ practice schedule will be altered on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Bearcats will practice from 5 a.m.-8 a.m. on those days.

The Bearcats will conclude the first week of practice with an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at Bearcat Stadium. The freshman scrimmage will begin at 8 a.m. followed by the junior varsity. The varsity scrimmage will start at approximately 10 a.m.

