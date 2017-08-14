203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Bearcats back to work

7 hours ago
1 Min Read

Aledo head football coach Steve Wood offers words of encouragement while putting the Bearcats through wind sprints this morning at Bearcat Stadium following the first practice of the 2017 season.

The Bearcats began practice at 7:10 a.m. this morning and concluded on-field work at about 10 a.m. with sprints before breaking off in stations of players lifting weights and attending position meetings.

The Bearcats will be back on the field at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. However, due to teacher in service at AHS, the Bearcats’ practice schedule will be altered on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Bearcats will practice from 5 a.m.-8 a.m. on those days.

The Bearcats will conclude the first week of practice with an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at Bearcat Stadium. The freshman scrimmage will begin at 8 a.m. followed by the junior varsity. The varsity scrimmage will start at approximately 10 a.m.

Events Calendar

« August 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Mon 14

Veterans Employment and Benefits Fair offered by the Weatherford Public Library

August 14 @ 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Mon 14

ACLU organizer to speak to Parker County Democrats 

August 14 @ 7:00 pm
Tue 15

Volleyball

August 15 @ 5:00 pm
Thu 17

Volleyball

August 17
Thu 17

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

August 17 @ 11:00 am
Fri 18

St. Christopher Fair

August 18 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 18

Volleyball

August 18 @ 5:30 pm
Fri 18

Big Fish

August 18 @ 7:00 pm
Sat 19

Clear the Shelters 2017

August 19 @ 9:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tue 22

Volleyball

August 22 @ 5:30 pm

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: