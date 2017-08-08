203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Portion of East Bankhead to be closed Aug. 16-23

2 hours ago
Traffic between Bearcat Road and Champions Drive will be diverted starting August 16 as crews work to finish construction on Bankhead Highway near Coder Elementary School.

The improvements include additional turning lanes, road widening, and improved access to schools included in the county’s 2016 Transportation Bond program.

Residents traveling east on E. Bankhead will be detoured to Bearcat Road. Residents traveling west from FM 1187 on E Bankhead will be detoured to Champions Drive.

“In an attempt to have all construction completed prior to the start of school, it is necessary to close the road,” Parker County Judge Mark Riley said. “The improvements we are doing to Bankhead will make the road much safer and improve mobility for our residents.”

East Bankhead is expected to reopen Aug. 23. Aledo ISD schools open on Aug. 28.

