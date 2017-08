The Haitian Men’s National Amputee Soccer Team will return to Aledo Friday, Aug. 11, for an exhibition match versus the Aledo High School soccer team at 7 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

The team, featured in the July 28 issue of The Community News, is in the United States on a goodwill tour and recently defeated the United States Men’s National Team in a match in California.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email