Ladycats come back to defeat Waco Midway in four games in volleyball opener

Aledo had three hitters reach double digits in kills as the Ladycats came from behind to down Class 6A Waco Midway three games to one Monday night in the volleyball opener at Waco Midway.

Aledo dropped the opening game, 25-20, but came back to win games two and three each by a 25-23 count to take a 2-1 lead in games.

The Ladycats trailed 5-1 in game four of the best of five match before going on a 10-5 run to take an 11-10 lead. Aledo never trailed again, and Sydney Casey slammed home the match-winning kill as Aledo wrapped up game four, 25-13, to take the match.

The win was also the first for new Ladycats head volleyball coach Claire Gay.

Senior middle hitter Sarah Haeussler led the Ladycats with 12 kills, with Casey and Evelyn Torres, each with 10. Casey added 20 digs, and senior libero Allegra Rivas had a match-high 33 digs. Setter Maggie Wackerhagen led Aledo with 27 assists, while Sarah Morehead finished with 12.

In sub-varsity action, the Ladycats freshman team defeated Midway in three games, while the junior varsity fell to the Pantherettes.

For the complete story see the Aug. 11 issue of The Community News.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

