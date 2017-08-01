Volleyball Ladycats begin first day of practice with mile run

The Aledo Ladycats volleyball team began their first day of practice in preparation of the upcoming 2017 season with a mile run this morning at Bearcat Stadium.

New head coach Claire Gay split the team in two groups with the seniors and juniors taking to the track first. Each player was required to run a mile in eight minutes.

The Ladycats will continue practice this morning with skills testing, and from noon-3 p.m. will take to the court for their first full-scale practice.

The Ladycats will practice twice daily on Wednesday and Thursday before traveling to Southlake Carroll for a 9 a.m. scrimmage on Friday. The Ladycats will host a round-robin scrimmage at 10 a.m. Saturday (Wichita Falls Rider, Peaster, Weatherford) at the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus gym.

The Ladycats open the 2017 season at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Waco Midway.

