Bearcat Huxtable wins flight at FW Junior Golf Championship; teammate Pennington places sixth in First Flight

24 hours ago
Aledo golfer Ben Huxtable, shown during the 5A boys state golf tournament this past May, won his flight this week at the Fort Worth Junior Golf Association Boys City Junior Golf Championship.

Aledo Bearcats junior golfer Ben Huxtable shot a four-round score of 275 to capture the Fourth Flight at the Fort Worth Junior Golf Association Boys City Junior Golf Championship.

Huxtable shot an 87 in the first round but rebounded to card a pair of 75s in the following two rounds. He shot a 38 in the nine-hole fourth round to capture his flight.

Another Bearcat, junior Evan Pennington – playing in the First Flight – finished sixth in the 72-hole tournament after posting a 310 (74-79-81-76).

Aledo golfer Evan Pennington, shown during the boys’ 5A state golf tournament, finished sixth in the First Flight of the Fort Worth Junior Golf Association Boys City Junior Golf Championship.

