Ladycats Volleyball Camp II in full swing

Area volleyball players going into grades 7-9 began Aledo Ladycats head coach Claire Gay’s second volleyball camp of the summer this morning at the Don Daniel Ninth Grade Campus gym.

The camp is from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today through Thursday.

Gay will begin her first season as Ladycats head volleyball coach next week, but before then she is hosting her second youth volleyball camp of the summer. Girls entering grades 10-12 are participating in a team camp this week in the afternoons at AHS with other coaches. Under UIL rule, coaches cannot drill their own players during summer camps.

The Aledo Ladycats and all Texas high school volleyball teams will begin practices for the 2017 season on Aug. 1.

