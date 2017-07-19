203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Errol Joseph “Duke” Linden Jr.

Errol Linden

Errol Joseph “Duke” Linden, Jr., 57, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2017.

Duke was born to Errol and Myrna Linden at St. Joseph Hospital in Houston on October 11, 1959.  He was the oldest of three children. Due to his father’s occupation as a football player, the family was raised in many cities, mostly Atlanta, Georgia, where he attended Lakeside High School. He served in the United States Coast Guard; during his 5-1/2 years, he attained the rank of QM3/E-4. While in the service he found a lifelong passion of flag collecting.

Errol operated a pool service. His company, “The Pool Guy.” served both Aledo and Fort Worth. He was a loving husband and father who was well known for his undying support for the Atlanta Falcons. Errol was preceded in death by his father, Errol J. Linden, Sr.

Survivors include his Son, Errol Joseph “Jake” Linden III; wife, Sandra Cavin Linden; mother, Myrna “Sunnye” Linden and friend Glenda “Gee” Smith; siblings, Bo William Linden  and partner, Debra Murray; Necah Linden and partner Robin James; his brother in Life, Arlie Johnson; nieces and nephews, Rachael Wong and husband Ben, Rebecca Kelso, Mycah Kopp and Shawn, William Morrow and wife Samantha,  Kase Linden Kopp; a number of great nieces, and nephews.

His Life Celebration was scheduled for 12 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2017 at Biggers Funeral Chapel.  Visitation was scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Avenue in Fort Worth. Interment is set for Mount Olivet Cemetery.

July 21, 2017

