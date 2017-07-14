Former Ladycat Savannah Moody finishes 24th at Texas Women’s Open

Former Aledo Ladycats and current Oklahoma City University golfer Savannah Moody finished tied for 24th place after shooting a 73 in the third and final round of the Texas Women’s Open which concluded today at Rolling Hills Country Club.

Moody (AHS ’14), who was an NAIA All-American this year and helped her OCU team win the 2017 national championship, shot a 76 after the first round and came back with a one-under par 70 in the second round. She began today’s third round in a tie for 25th place.

Moody, playing as an amateur, started out on fire today, shooting two-under par after consecutive birdies on No. 2 (par 4) and No. 3 (par 5) as she was one-under par for the tournament after three holes.

She finished today’s round with a three-over par 73 for a 54-hole final total of 219. Moody was the eighth-highest amateur finisher.

The Texas Women’s Open Champion earns an exemption into the LPGA Tour’s 2018 Volunteers of America Texas Shootout.

The Texas Women’s Open was open to both professionals and amateurs.

