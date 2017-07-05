Marshall Robinson

Marshall Turner Robinson passed away peacefully Saturday morning, July 1, 2017. He was 86.

Born in Fort Worth on August 11, 1930, Marshall was the son of William Frank and Lillian Claire Weisler Robinson. He went to Lily B. Clayton Elementary and McLean Junior High before graduating in 1949 from R. L. Paschal High School. He attended Texas Christian University from 1950 to 1953 where he earned a degree in business administration. Nicknamed “Boogie”, he lettered in football and achieved All Southwest Conference honors. While in college, he was elected Mr. TCU and served in the ROTC. Marshall was an avid supporter of TCU athletics and was elected into the Lettermen’s Hall of Fame in 1997.

Upon graduation, he served in the U. S. Air Force for 3 years as a pilot. Soon after returning to Fort Worth, Marshall founded Robinson Roofing Company, which became one of the largest and most respected roofing companies in the area. He was active in organizing the local chapters of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Race Track Chaplaincy of America, and served as president of the Texas Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association. Together with his wife, Mickey, Marshall operated one of the leading Thoroughbred breeding farms in Texas.

Marshall was a kind and generous man who loved his family deeply. He truly never met a person he didn’t like, and took every opportunity to help those in need. He had a special way of making everyone feel important. Marshall will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wayne Franklin Robinson.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, Michael Ann “Mickey” McCann Robinson, Boogie is survived by his children, Marshall T. Robinson, Jr. and his wife, Roxanne; Missie Barnett and her husband, Bret; Missy Graves; and Richard Robinson and his wife, Amy; grandchildren, Austin Robinson, Max Robinson, Braden Barnett; Brittany Smith and her husband, Daniel, Lacy Barnett, Marshall Graves, Parker Graves, Leigh Baldwin and her husband, Evan, and Kristin Robinson; sister, Betty Claire Shahan; and nieces and nephews and their families.

Memorial Service: A celebration of his its scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, July 6 at Christ Chapel Bible Church, 3701 Birchman Avenue, with a reception to following.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association or the James L. West Center, in his memory, is suggested.

The Community News

July 7, 2017

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

