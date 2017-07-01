203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Obituaries

Jimmie Hollandsworth

Jimmie Hollandsworth

Jimmie Don Hollandsworth died peacefully Tuesday, June 20th, 2017.

Born in 1946, he lived in service to God, country, family, and friends. He served his country for four years in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a Master Electrician who worked in construction for the IBEW Union before moving to the Federal Government at GSA in downtown Fort Worth.

He retired from GSA in 2002 and enjoyed his retirement gardening, traveling, working outdoors, and spoiling his granddaughters.

At his request, no services will be held. He will be interred at Trinity Memorial Park Cemetery in Big Spring, Texas.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Gladys Hollandsworth, twin‐brother Eddie Hollandsworth, and sister Shirley Webb.

Survivors include his sisters, Betty Burns of Mt. Vernon, Washington and Virginia Delaney of Colorado City, Texas; brothers Dale Hollandsworth and Ken Hollandsworth of Big Spring and Tom Hollandsworth of  Katy, Texas; son and daughter‐in‐law Curtis and Julie Hollandsworth and grand‐daughters Ella and Lila Hollandsworth of Austin. His loyal pal Hondo has moved to Mt. Vernon, Washington.

Services in care of Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel.

The Community News
July 7, 2017

