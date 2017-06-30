Group withdraws alcohol petition

The group funding efforts to modify alcohol sales regulations in Parker County Precinct 4 has withdrawn their petition, according to a news release from the Walsh developers.

“The community group chose to rescind its request in Parker County JP4, citing concern about unanticipated potential impacts for the region that could result from alcohol-selling businesses in unregulated areas of JP4,” said the release. “Petition supporters’ intent was to seek change for alcohol sale laws across previously unincorporated and recently incorporated areas to encourage responsible economic growth in Eastern Parker County, including in the Walsh community, which will feature a community market open to the public.

“Thank you to those community members who identified and expressed questions related to this process. Your comments did not go unnoticed.

“Those associated with the group and the Walsh development are proud to be neighbors and partners with Parker County and the City of Fort Worth, and feel an immense amount of care and responsibility to build a neighborhood that will positively reflect, and contribute to, this region’s true spirit of community.”

See the July 7 issue of The Community News for a follow-up story.

