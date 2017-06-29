Resignation letter released by school district

Following a ruling by the Texas Attorney General, the Aledo Independent School District released outgoing McCall Elementary School principal Jason Beaty’s resignation letter to the members of the press and public who requested it.

The letter was previously released in part by the district with certain portions redacted while the district waited on an opinion from the AG’s office in regards to employee privacy.

The attorney general’s office ruled the letter may legally be released in its entirely.

