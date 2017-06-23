203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Vierling, Hill named to boys’ NSCAA Scholar All-American team

June 23, 2017
Aledo midfielder Reed Vierling, shown carried off the field by teammates moments after scoring a game-winning playoff goal, was selected along with teammate Caleb Hill to the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Scholar All-American Team for 2017.

Aledo Bearcats midfielder Reed Vierling and goalkeeper Caleb Hill were named to the boys’ National Soccer Coaches Association of America High School Scholar All-American team for 2017.

The pair earned the award for excellence in the classroom and on the field.

The pair join Ladycats forwards Cameron Huddleston and Peyton Laughley as NSCAA All-Academic, All-American team selections.

Vierling, Hill and Huddleston will be honored with others on Jan. 20 at the 71st annual NSCAA Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

 

