Vierling, Hill named to boys’ NSCAA Scholar All-American team

Aledo Bearcats midfielder Reed Vierling and goalkeeper Caleb Hill were named to the boys’ National Soccer Coaches Association of America High School Scholar All-American team for 2017.

The pair earned the award for excellence in the classroom and on the field.

The pair join Ladycats forwards Cameron Huddleston and Peyton Laughley as NSCAA All-Academic, All-American team selections.

Vierling, Hill and Huddleston will be honored with others on Jan. 20 at the 71st annual NSCAA Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

