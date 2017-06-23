Huddleston, Laughley selected to National Soccer Coaches Association of America High School Scholar All-American team

Aledo forwards Cameron Huddleston and Peyton Laughley were named to the National Soccer Coaches Association of America High School Scholar All-American team for 2017.

Huddleston and Laughley each helped the Ladycats this season to the program’s first-ever appearance in the state championship match, and earned the award for their excellence in the classroom and on the field.

Huddleston and Laughley and other selections will be honored on Jan. 20 at the 71st annual NSCAA Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

