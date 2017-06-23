203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Huddleston, Laughley selected to National Soccer Coaches Association of America High School Scholar All-American team

June 23, 2017
Aledo forward Cameron Huddleston (3) was selected to the National Soccer Coaches Association of America Scholar All-American team. Huddleston will play in the fall at Oklahoma State University. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo forwards Cameron Huddleston and Peyton Laughley were named to the National Soccer Coaches Association of America High School Scholar All-American team for 2017.

Huddleston and Laughley each helped the Ladycats this season to the program’s first-ever appearance in the state championship match, and earned the award for their excellence in the classroom and on the field.

Huddleston and Laughley and other selections will be honored on Jan. 20 at the 71st annual NSCAA Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Aledo senior midfielder Peyton Laughley was selected along with teammate Cameron Hudldeston were named to the National Soccer Coaches Association of America High School Scholar All-American team for 2017.

