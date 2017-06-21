Guylene Lasater Daugherty, life-long resident of Aledo, died at her home on Monday, June 19, 2017.

She was born to Lena and Guy Lasater on September 29, 1931 in Weatherford. She was blessed with a happy childhood amid a loving family. Guylene graduated from Aledo High School where she made many dear friends who she enjoyed throughout her life. While attending Weatherford College, she met her beloved husband, Robert Ray “Bob” Daugherty, at a Valentine’s Day dance where he often talked about seeing her for the first time. They shared sixty-one years together before his passing in 2012.

Guylene and Bob were very active in the Aledo community. Guylene was known for her warm hospitality. Whether at church, school, civic functions or in their beautiful home, everyone felt welcome and valued in her presence. The Daughertys were members of the Aledo United Methodist Church, where they sang in the choir for many years and together provided the spark that led to many joyful church socials and musical events.

Guylene took great pride in her homemaking while raising two children, Robert Guy and Martha Dawn, who reside nearby today, close to their family roots and part of Aledo’s history. In 1966, she began working for the Aledo Independent School District as a secretary in various positions. Guylene’s accomplishments were about her family. She was a devoted wife and mother and a friend to many, helping each person whether friend or family through life’s difficult times while celebrating life’s joys.

Guylene was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Daugherty; parents, Guy and Lena Lasater; and brother, James Lasater.

She is survived by her son, Robert Guy Daugherty with his wife, Laurie, and son, William, of Millsap; her daughter, Martha D. Hansen and husband, Steven Hansen, of Aledo; her sister, Martha Walker and husband, Jearl Walker, of Fort Worth; sister-in-law, Mayola Lasater of Aledo; niece, Shary Lasater Anderson of Rowlett; and nephew, James Claude Lasater of Aledo.

Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017 at Aledo United Methodist Church, 100 Pecan St., Aledo.

Service is in care of White’s Funeral Home, Weatherford.

The Community News

June 23, 2017

