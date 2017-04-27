203 Pecan Dr • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Bearcats finish second at regional golf tournament to qualify for state

7 hours ago
50 Views
1 Min Read
The Aledo Bearcats golf team qualified for the Class 5A state golf tournament after finishing in second place today at the Region I tournament in Lubbock. Shown (from left) are Ben Huxtable, Parker Scaling, Austin Griffith, Evan Pennington and Andrew Lane.

Battling a strong wind and hard-charging teams, the Aledo Bearcats shot a second-round score of 314 today to maintain second place which advances the team to the boys’ Class 5A state golf tournament.

The boys’ 5A state golf tournament will be held May 22-23 at Wolfdancer Golf Club in Bastrop.

The Bearcats were in second place Wednesday after the first round of the 36-hole tournament, and two teams were within two strokes of the Bearcats. The top three teams at the four regional tournaments qualify for the state tournament.

But in today’s final round, paced by a 77 from Austin Griffith, the Bearcats shot a 314 for a 36-hole total of 640, stayed in second place and will advance to the state tournament.

Griffith shot a 78 in the first round for a 36-hole score of 155, which tied for team best with Parker Scaling (75-80).

Other Bearcats scores include Evan Pennington (88-78) and Ben Huxtable (85-81), each with a 166, and Andrew Lane (92-79) with a 171.

Events Calendar

« April 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Fri 28

How the Other Half Loves

April 28 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 29

Pythian Home Run Derby

April 29 @ 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 29

Take Back Meds

April 29 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 29

How the Other Half Loves

April 29 @ 8:00 pm
Sun 30

Clark Gardens Art and Sculpture Exhibit

April 30
Sun 30

How the Other Half Loves

April 30, 2017 @ 2:00 pm - 12:00 am

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: