Life and Community

Walsh opens to public today

6 hours ago
Photos and story by Rosealee Hoffman

At 7:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, the barricades closing Walsh Ranch Parkway will be lifted, allowing the general public their first glimpse of Walsh. Construction inside Walsh has picked up its pace in recent months, with Aledo ISD’s Walsh Elementary School slated to open in August.

“Walsh Village,” a central area adjoining the development’s amenity center, is well underway, with an open park surrounded by nine model homes from the various builders. Homes for sale are also under construction.

“As long as a family has a contract for a home in Walsh, their child will be eligible to enroll in Walsh Elementary,” said Sarah Broyles, who represents Republic Property Group, Walsh’s developer.

The opening phase of Walsh will contain 366 acres of home sites, parks, and trails, including Walsh Village and the school. There will be a total of 587 home sites when the first phase is complete.

Of particular interest to potential homebuyers is the amenity package for Walsh – homeowner’s association fees not only include access to the sports facilities, amenity center and 2 GB internet – it also includes front yard maintenance for all homes.

Once completed, Walsh will stretch across 7,200 acres and contain more than 15,000 homes.

Several public events are planned for the first few opening days:

Thursday, April 27 – ‘First look’

  • Barricades on Walsh Ranch Parkway lifted at 7:30 a.m.
  • Hospitality tent open to public 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Model home tours open 10 am. – 6 p.m.

Friday, April 28 – ‘Family night picnic in the park’

  • Family picnic in the park 4 – 7 p.m.
  • Hospitality tent open to public 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Model home tours open 10 am. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 – ‘For the early birds’

  • Breakfast and glance at amenities 9 – 11 a.m.
  • Hospitality tent open to public 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Model home tours open 10 am. – 6 p.m.

 

