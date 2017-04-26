Bombs away: Ladycats smash 3 home runs to blow out Denison, 14-3, in opening game of bi-district playoffs

Mykayla Stroud smashed two home runs and Lindsey McElroy added another to lead the Aledo Ladycats to a convincing 14-3 victory over Denison Wednesday night in the opening game of a best-of-3 bi-district playoff series at Denison.

Game 2 will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at Aledo. If a third game is necessary, it will be played following Game 2.

The Ladycats scored two runs in each of the first and second innings, added five in the fourth, one in the fifth and closed with four in the seventh. Denison, the District 5-5A champion, scratched for a run in each of the first, fourth and sixth innings.

Hannah Andrews was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven innings.

The Ladycats took a 2-0 lead in the first when Megan Reynolds drove in a pair of runs with a single. McElroy blasted a two-run homer in the second for a 4-1 lead.

The Ladycats sent up 10 batters in the five-run fourth. The big hit in the frame was a two-run homer by Stroud, who also hit a round-tripper in the fifth. Two more runs were scored in the fourth when Sydney Marris hit a triple to drive in a run. But on the play a throwing error plated Marris as she touched all the bases.

Aledo recorded three hits in their four-run seventh inning, with Stroud driving in her fourth run of the game on a double. For the game, Stroud was five for six at the plate with two homers, two singles and a double.

