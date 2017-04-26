203 Pecan Dr • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Bearcats in second place after opening round of boys’ Class 5A, Region I golf tournament.

Paced by a 75 from Parker Scaling in the opening round of the boys’ Class 5A, Region I golf tournament in Lubbock, the Aledo Bearcats shot a 326 and are in second place at the 36-hole tournament.

The final round concludes Thursday at Rawls Golf Course in Lubbock.

The top three teams advance to the state tournament.

The Bearcats trail first-place Lubbock Cooper Black by four strokes and are a stroke ahead of third-place Lubbock Cooper Red. Amarillo, at 342, is in fourth place, and Grapevine is in fifth place, a stroke behind the Sandies.

Other Aledo scores include Austin Griffith with a 78, Ben Huxtable with an 85, Evan Pennington with an 89 and Andrew Lane with a 92.

