Ladycats travel to Denison today for opening game of bi-district playoff series

In a three-game playoff series that begins today and ends Saturday, the Aledo Ladycats will take on the Denison Lady Yellow Jackets in the opening round of a best-of-3, Class 5A, Region I softball playoff series.

Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. today at Denison High School.

Game 2 is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at Aledo, with Game 3, if necessary, to follow Game 2.

Denison (16-11) is the champion of District 5-5A, while the Ladycats (16-13) are the fourth seed from District 6-5A. The Ladycats were embroiled in a four-way tie for the final three playoff spots, but through district tiebreaker procedures assume the fourth seed.

The winner of the Aledo/Denison series will advance to the area playoffs and play the winner of the Richland/Fort Worth Western Hills bi-district playoff.

For updates on today’s game see The Community News Facebook page.

 

