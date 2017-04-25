203 Pecan Dr • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Brossette throws four-hit shutout to lead Bearcats to 2-0 win over Chisholm Trail; Aledo clinches playoff berth

10 hours ago
94 Views
2 Min Read
Aledo pitcher Trevor Brossette fires a fast ball in the first inning of the Bearcats' 2-0 victory Tuesday night at Chisholm Trail. Brossette threw a four-hitter, and Aledo clinched a playoff spot with the win. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo pitcher Trevor Brossette threw a four-hit shutout to lead the Bearcats to a 2-0 victory over Chisholm Trail Tuesday night in a District 6-5A contest at Chisholm Trail.

The win – which clinches a playoff spot – raises the Bearcats’ district mark to 8-5. The Bearcats will face Saginaw at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home on Senior Night in the 6-5A finale.

Brossette seemed to get stronger as the game progressed. He faced one batter above the minimum in the final four frames, including sending the Rangers down in order in the seventh. Brossette allowed one walk and struck out two in seven innings.

The Bearcats would score both runs in the fourth inning. Calloway Shands led off and was hit by a pitch. He advanced to third base when the next batter, Jacob Arizpe, singled as Aledo had runners on first and third with nobody out.

Bearcats head coach Chad Barry called for a double steal, and when the throw to second base sailed into center field Calloway scored easily from third base for a 1-0 advantage.

Two batters later, Arizpe scored on a single by Nathen Fingar to increase the lead to 2-0.

Brossette allowed a single and a walk in the final four innings, and in the sixth was helped by a double play when freshman centerfielder Garrison Berkley caught a fly ball and fired a bullet to Arizpe at first base to double up a runner.

For more see the April 28 issue of The Community News.

 

 

Events Calendar

« April 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Wed 26

How the Other Half Loves

April 26 @ 8:00 pm
Thu 27

Day camp open house

April 27 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 27

STEAM Carnival

April 27 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 27

E-cigs and Vaping Seminar for parents and students at AMS

April 27 @ 7:00 pm
Thu 27

How the Other Half Loves

April 27 @ 8:00 pm
Fri 28

How the Other Half Loves

April 28 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 29

Pythian Home Run Derby

April 29 @ 9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Sat 29

Take Back Meds

April 29 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 29

How the Other Half Loves

April 29 @ 8:00 pm
Sun 30

Clark Gardens Art and Sculpture Exhibit

April 30

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: