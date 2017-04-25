Brossette throws four-hit shutout to lead Bearcats to 2-0 win over Chisholm Trail; Aledo clinches playoff berth

Aledo pitcher Trevor Brossette threw a four-hit shutout to lead the Bearcats to a 2-0 victory over Chisholm Trail Tuesday night in a District 6-5A contest at Chisholm Trail.

The win – which clinches a playoff spot – raises the Bearcats’ district mark to 8-5. The Bearcats will face Saginaw at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home on Senior Night in the 6-5A finale.

Brossette seemed to get stronger as the game progressed. He faced one batter above the minimum in the final four frames, including sending the Rangers down in order in the seventh. Brossette allowed one walk and struck out two in seven innings.

The Bearcats would score both runs in the fourth inning. Calloway Shands led off and was hit by a pitch. He advanced to third base when the next batter, Jacob Arizpe, singled as Aledo had runners on first and third with nobody out.

Bearcats head coach Chad Barry called for a double steal, and when the throw to second base sailed into center field Calloway scored easily from third base for a 1-0 advantage.

Two batters later, Arizpe scored on a single by Nathen Fingar to increase the lead to 2-0.

Brossette allowed a single and a walk in the final four innings, and in the sixth was helped by a double play when freshman centerfielder Garrison Berkley caught a fly ball and fired a bullet to Arizpe at first base to double up a runner.

