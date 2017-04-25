Ladycats finish third at regionals to qualify for 5A state golf tournament

Madison Wyss shot a team-low 79 to help the Aledo Ladycats to a third-place finish today in the final round of the girls’ 36-hole regional golf tournament which concluded today at Rawls Golf Club in Lubbock.

The third-place finish advances the Ladycats to the girls’ Class 5A state golf tournament, which will be played May 15-16 at Wolfdancer Golf Club in Bastrop

It is the sixth consecutive year the Ladycats have qualified for the girls’ state golf tournament.

The Ladycats shot a 337 today for a 36-hole total of 678, 19 strokes ahead of fourth-place Denton. The top three teams at the four regional tournaments advance to the state tournament.

Other Aledo scores included Madison Head with an 80, Deyton Deller with an 85 and Kylee Gabbert with a 93. Kaitlyn Wright withdrew due to medical reasons, according to head coach Jeff Lemons.

