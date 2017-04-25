Seeding showdown: Bearcats travel to Chisholm Trail for key 6-5A baseball game

For the Aledo Bearcats, today’s game at Chisholm Trail not only represents a chance to stay within reach of the top spot, but a victory would clinch a playoff spot.

The Rangers are locked in a fourth-place tie with Eaton, and their motivation for victory is to simply stay within a chance at reaching the playoffs.

The first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. today at Chisholm Trail.

After a three-game losing streak, the Bearcats bounced back last Friday with a convincing 11-5 win at Boswell.

Chisholm Trail, which defeated the Bearcats during the first half of district play, is coming off a victory after a two-game skid.

The final District 6-5A games will be played Friday, April 28 (see schedule below).

District 6-5A

Northwest 9-3

Brewer 7-5

Aledo 7-5

Chisholm Tr. 6-6

Eaton 6-6

Saginaw 5-7

Boswell 5-7

Azle 3-9

Today: Aledo at Chisholm Trail; Eaton at Northwest; Azle at Boswell; Brewer at Saginaw

April 28 (district finales): Saginaw at Aledo; Northwest at Brewer; Boswell at Eaton; Chisholm Trail at Azle

