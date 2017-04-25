Seeding showdown: Bearcats travel to Chisholm Trail for key 6-5A baseball game

For the Aledo Bearcats, today’s game at Chisholm Trail not only represents a chance to stay within reach of the top spot, but a victory would clinch a playoff spot.
The Rangers are locked in a fourth-place tie with Eaton, and their motivation for victory is to simply stay within a chance at reaching the playoffs.
The first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. today at Chisholm Trail.
After a three-game losing streak, the Bearcats bounced back last Friday with a convincing 11-5 win at Boswell.
Chisholm Trail, which defeated the Bearcats during the first half of district play, is coming off a victory after a two-game skid.
The final District 6-5A games will be played Friday, April 28 (see schedule below).
District 6-5A
Northwest 9-3
Brewer 7-5
Aledo 7-5
Chisholm Tr. 6-6
Eaton 6-6
Saginaw 5-7
Boswell 5-7
Azle 3-9
Today: Aledo at Chisholm Trail; Eaton at Northwest; Azle at Boswell; Brewer at Saginaw
April 28 (district finales): Saginaw at Aledo; Northwest at Brewer; Boswell at Eaton; Chisholm Trail at Azle
1,899 Comments