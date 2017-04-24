203 Pecan Dr • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Ladycats in third place after opening round of girls’ regional golf tournament

21 hours ago
44 Views
1 Min Read

Paced by a 78 from Deyton Deller, the Aledo Ladycats golf team shot a 341 today during the opening round of the 36-hole Class 5A Region I golf tournament at Rawls Golf Club in Lubbock as the team currently sits in third place, 11 strokes ahead of Northwest.

The top three teams from each regional tournament advance to the Class 5A state tournament.

The second and final round will be Tuesday at Rawls.

Other Aledo first-round scores include Madison Wyss with an 83; Kaitlyn Wright with an 89; Madison Head with a 91 and Rylee Gabbert with a 94.

The top four rounds from each team comprise its team score.

Events Calendar

« April 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Tue 25

Pottery of Mexico Exhibit

April 25
Tue 25

Colorguard Auditions

April 25 @ 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tue 25

Day camp open house

April 25 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Tue 25

How the Other Half Loves

April 25 @ 8:00 pm
Wed 26

How the Other Half Loves

April 26 @ 8:00 pm
Thu 27

Day camp open house

April 27 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 27

STEAM Carnival

April 27 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 27

E-cigs and Vaping Seminar for parents and students at AMS

April 27 @ 7:00 pm
Thu 27

How the Other Half Loves

April 27 @ 8:00 pm
Fri 28

How the Other Half Loves

April 28 @ 8:00 pm

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: