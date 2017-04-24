Ladycats in third place after opening round of girls’ regional golf tournament

Paced by a 78 from Deyton Deller, the Aledo Ladycats golf team shot a 341 today during the opening round of the 36-hole Class 5A Region I golf tournament at Rawls Golf Club in Lubbock as the team currently sits in third place, 11 strokes ahead of Northwest.

The top three teams from each regional tournament advance to the Class 5A state tournament.

The second and final round will be Tuesday at Rawls.

Other Aledo first-round scores include Madison Wyss with an 83; Kaitlyn Wright with an 89; Madison Head with a 91 and Rylee Gabbert with a 94.

The top four rounds from each team comprise its team score.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

