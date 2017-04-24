Early voting begins today

Voters in Texas can begin casting ballots in early voting Monday, April 24 at selected polling locations.

East Parker County residents can vote at either the Willow Park Municipal Building on Ranch House Road or the Aledo ISD Administration Building on Bailey Ranch Road in Aledo.

Voters in Aledo ISD will choose between David Denman and Julie Turner for Place 6 on the Board of Trustees. A complete interview with each candidate was published in the April 21 issue of The Community News.

Voters in Willow Park will choose between Gene Martin and Doyle Moss for mayor and Amy Fennell and Zach Pettigrew for Place 2. Complete interviews with those candidates will run in the April 28 issue of The Community News.

Voters in all of Parker County will also be asked to vote on three contested races for the Weatherford College Board of Trustees: Judy McAnally and Scott Butler for Place 2, Sue Coody and Frank Martin for Place 6, and Lela Morris and Richard Bowers for Place 7. Interviews with those candidates will run in the May 5 issue of The Community News.

Parker County Emergency Services District 1 will also have a measure on the ballot to increase sales tax by one-half of one percent in parts of the district.

For more information and polling locations/hours, visit the Parker County Elections site.

