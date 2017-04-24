203 Pecan Dr • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

News Weatherford and Parker County

Early voting begins today

21 hours ago
46 Views
2 Min Read

Voters in Texas can begin casting ballots in early voting Monday, April 24 at selected polling locations.

East Parker County residents can vote at either the Willow Park Municipal Building on Ranch House Road or the Aledo ISD Administration Building on Bailey Ranch Road in Aledo.

Voters in Aledo ISD will choose between David Denman and Julie Turner for Place 6 on the Board of Trustees. A complete interview with each candidate was published in the April 21 issue of The Community News.

Voters in Willow Park will choose between Gene Martin and Doyle Moss for mayor and Amy Fennell and Zach Pettigrew for Place 2. Complete interviews with those candidates will run in the April 28 issue of The Community News.

Voters in all of Parker County will also be asked to vote on three contested races for the Weatherford College Board of Trustees: Judy McAnally and Scott Butler for Place 2,  Sue Coody and Frank Martin for Place 6, and Lela Morris and Richard Bowers for Place 7.  Interviews with those candidates will run in the May 5 issue of The Community News.

Parker County Emergency Services District 1 will also have a measure on the ballot to increase sales tax by one-half of one percent in parts of the district.

For more information and polling locations/hours, visit the Parker County Elections site.

Events Calendar

« April 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Tue 25

Pottery of Mexico Exhibit

April 25
Tue 25

Colorguard Auditions

April 25 @ 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tue 25

Day camp open house

April 25 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Tue 25

How the Other Half Loves

April 25 @ 8:00 pm
Wed 26

How the Other Half Loves

April 26 @ 8:00 pm
Thu 27

Day camp open house

April 27 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 27

STEAM Carnival

April 27 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 27

E-cigs and Vaping Seminar for parents and students at AMS

April 27 @ 7:00 pm
Thu 27

How the Other Half Loves

April 27 @ 8:00 pm
Fri 28

How the Other Half Loves

April 28 @ 8:00 pm

Recent Comments

    %d bloggers like this: