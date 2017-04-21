Ladycats district softball finale at Boswell moved to 4:30 p.m.; Bearcats game at Boswell set for 7:30 p.m.

Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and the Bearcats baseball squad continue respective District 6-5A diamond play today at Boswell.

The Ladycats, who defeated Boswell in their first meeting, are in sole possession of second place in 6-5A and hold a one-game lead over four teams tied for third: Boswell, Saginaw, Chisholm Trail and Azle.

A win by the Ladycats in the district finale would secure second place and the second seed from 6-5A in the playoffs. The top four teams from each district qualify for the Class 5A playoffs.

The game has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. today at Boswell to avoid a possible conflict with forecast thunderstorms.

The Bearcats are hoping to stop a three-game district losing streak against the Pioneers, who defeated Aledo in the first meeting between the two teams.

The first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. today at Boswell. The game had been moved to 4:30, but when coaches were informed no umpires would be available it was decided to keep the starting time at 7:30 p.m. as it originally had been scheduled.

District 6-5A

Softball

Eaton 10-3

Aledo 8-5

Boswell 7-6

Saginaw 7-6

Chisholm Tr. 7-6

Azle 7-6

Northwest 6-7

Brewer 0-13

Baseball

Northwest 9-2

Brewer 7-4

Aledo 6-5

Chisholm Tr. 5-6

Saginaw 5-6

Boswell 5-6

Eaton 5-6

Azle 2-9

Today: (both baseball and softball): Aledo at Boswell; Eaton at Brewer; Chisholm Trail at Saginaw; Azle at Northwest

