Ladycats district softball finale at Boswell moved to 4:30 p.m.; Bearcats game at Boswell set for 7:30 p.m.

Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and the Bearcats baseball squad continue respective District 6-5A diamond play today at Boswell.
The Ladycats, who defeated Boswell in their first meeting, are in sole possession of second place in 6-5A and hold a one-game lead over four teams tied for third: Boswell, Saginaw, Chisholm Trail and Azle.
A win by the Ladycats in the district finale would secure second place and the second seed from 6-5A in the playoffs. The top four teams from each district qualify for the Class 5A playoffs.
The game has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. today at Boswell to avoid a possible conflict with forecast thunderstorms.
The Bearcats are hoping to stop a three-game district losing streak against the Pioneers, who defeated Aledo in the first meeting between the two teams.
The first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. today at Boswell. The game had been moved to 4:30, but when coaches were informed no umpires would be available it was decided to keep the starting time at 7:30 p.m. as it originally had been scheduled.
District 6-5A
Softball
Eaton 10-3
Aledo 8-5
Boswell 7-6
Saginaw 7-6
Chisholm Tr. 7-6
Azle 7-6
Northwest 6-7
Brewer 0-13
Baseball
Northwest 9-2
Brewer 7-4
Aledo 6-5
Chisholm Tr. 5-6
Saginaw 5-6
Boswell 5-6
Eaton 5-6
Azle 2-9
Today: (both baseball and softball): Aledo at Boswell; Eaton at Brewer; Chisholm Trail at Saginaw; Azle at Northwest
