Sports

Ladycats district softball finale at Boswell moved to 4:30 p.m.; Bearcats game at Boswell set for 7:30 p.m.

24 hours ago
Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and the Bearcats baseball squad continue respective District 6-5A diamond play today at Boswell.

The Ladycats, who defeated Boswell in their first meeting, are in sole possession of second place in 6-5A and hold a one-game lead over four teams tied for third: Boswell, Saginaw, Chisholm Trail and Azle.

A win by the Ladycats in the district finale would secure second place and the second seed from 6-5A in the playoffs. The top four teams from each district qualify for the Class 5A playoffs.

The game has been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. today at Boswell to avoid a possible conflict with forecast thunderstorms.

The Bearcats are hoping to stop a three-game district losing streak against the Pioneers, who defeated Aledo in the first meeting between the two teams.

The first pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. today at Boswell. The game had been moved to 4:30, but when coaches were informed no umpires would be available it was decided to keep the starting time at 7:30 p.m. as it originally had been scheduled.

District 6-5A

Softball

Eaton                   10-3

Aledo                    8-5

Boswell                7-6

Saginaw               7-6

Chisholm Tr.       7-6

Azle                       7-6

Northwest           6-7

Brewer                 0-13

Baseball

Northwest           9-2

Brewer                 7-4

Aledo                    6-5

Chisholm Tr.       5-6

Saginaw               5-6

Boswell                5-6

Eaton                   5-6

Azle                       2-9

Today: (both baseball and softball): Aledo at Boswell; Eaton at Brewer; Chisholm Trail at Saginaw; Azle at Northwest

