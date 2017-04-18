Ladycats, Bearcats host Northwest today in key District 6-5A diamond contests

Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and the Bearcats baseball team will host Northwest today in key District 6-5A games.
The Ladycats, in a three-way tie for second place with Boswell and Saginaw, will host Northwest, which sits a game behind the three in the district standings.
The softball game is set for 6:30 p.m. at the AHS softball field.
The Bearcats are looking to get back in the win column and closer to the top of the standings when they host first-place Northwest at 7:30 p.m. at the AHS baseball field.
The Aledo Nine are in a tie for second place with Brewer and are two games behind district-leading Northwest.
District 6-5A
Softball
Eaton 9-3
Aledo 7-5
Boswell 7-5
Saginaw 7-5
Chisholm Tr. 6-6
Northwest 6-6
Azle 6-6
Brewer 0-12
Today: Northwest at Aledo; Saginaw at Eaton; Boswell at Chisholm Trail; Brewer at Azle
Baseball
Northwest 8-2
Aledo 6-4
Brewer 6-4
Chisholm Tr. 5-5
Saginaw 5-5
Boswell 4-6
Eaton 4-6
Azle 2-8
Today: Northwest at Aledo; Saginaw at Eaton; Boswell at Chisholm Trail; Brewer at Azle
