Ladycats, Bearcats host Northwest today in key District 6-5A diamond contests

Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and the Bearcats baseball team will host Northwest today in key District 6-5A games.

The Ladycats, in a three-way tie for second place with Boswell and Saginaw, will host Northwest, which sits a game behind the three in the district standings.

The softball game is set for 6:30 p.m. at the AHS softball field.

The Bearcats are looking to get back in the win column and closer to the top of the standings when they host first-place Northwest at 7:30 p.m. at the AHS baseball field.

The Aledo Nine are in a tie for second place with Brewer and are two games behind district-leading Northwest.

District 6-5A

Softball

Eaton 9-3

Aledo 7-5

Boswell 7-5

Saginaw 7-5

Chisholm Tr. 6-6

Northwest 6-6

Azle 6-6

Brewer 0-12

Today: Northwest at Aledo; Saginaw at Eaton; Boswell at Chisholm Trail; Brewer at Azle

Baseball

Northwest 8-2

Aledo 6-4

Brewer 6-4

Chisholm Tr. 5-5

Saginaw 5-5

Boswell 4-6

Eaton 4-6

Azle 2-8

Today: Northwest at Aledo; Saginaw at Eaton; Boswell at Chisholm Trail; Brewer at Azle

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

