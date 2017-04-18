203 Pecan Dr • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Ladycats, Bearcats host Northwest today in key District 6-5A diamond contests

Both the Aledo Ladycats softball team and the Bearcats baseball team will host Northwest today in key District 6-5A games.

The Ladycats, in a three-way tie for second place with Boswell and Saginaw, will host Northwest, which sits a game behind the three in the district standings.

The softball game is set for 6:30 p.m. at the AHS softball field.

The Bearcats are looking to get back in the win column and closer to the top of the standings when they host first-place Northwest at 7:30 p.m. at the AHS baseball field.

The Aledo Nine are in a tie for second place with Brewer and are two games behind district-leading Northwest.

District 6-5A

Softball

Eaton              9-3

Aledo              7-5

Boswell           7-5

Saginaw          7-5

Chisholm Tr.   6-6

Northwest      6-6

Azle                 6-6

Brewer            0-12

Today: Northwest at Aledo; Saginaw at Eaton; Boswell at Chisholm Trail; Brewer at Azle

Baseball

Northwest           8-2

Aledo                    6-4

Brewer                 6-4

Chisholm Tr.       5-5

Saginaw               5-5

Boswell                4-6

Eaton                   4-6

Azle                       2-8

Today: Northwest at Aledo; Saginaw at Eaton; Boswell at Chisholm Trail; Brewer at Azle

