Traffic delays predicted at I-20 and FM 1187 bridge

1 day ago
The Texas Department of Transportation is warning area motorists to expect delays in the area of the bridge at I-20 and FM 1187 north as part of the ongoing construction on the bridge expansion project.

TxDOT spokesperson Natalie Galindo said the contractor will be doing some paving work this week, weather permitting.

“The delays will be because the work vehicles will be going in and out of the work zone area,” Galindo said. “They will begin as early as 3 a.m. and finish around 3 p.m.”

Galindo did not offer any further details about exactly where and when the work vehicles could be expected to cause the delays.

A question from The Community News about the estimated completion date of the bridge was not answered.

