Weather advisory issued

1 day ago
Photo by Rosealee Hoffman

The National Weather Service has issued a Significant Weather Advisory for southeastern Parker and central Tarrant counties until 3:45 p.m.

At 3:03 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near White Settlement and Aledo, moving east at 15 mph.

Winds 30-40 mph and pea hail are possible with this storm.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Got a weather photo? Share it with us here!

