203 Pecan Dr • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Life and Community

Good Friday observed in Aledo

9 hours ago
871 Views
1 Min Read
Photo by Rosealee Hoffman

Members of the Church at The Crossing spent Good Friday carrying a cross 6.2 miles back and forth to the interstate in groups, with each member taking a turn as others prayed for the community.

Events Calendar

« April 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Sat 15

Willow Park Shredding Day

April 15 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 15

Shaw-Kemp Open House

April 15 @ 1:00 pm
Sun 16

Clark Gardens Art and Sculpture Exhibit

April 16
Tue 18

Pottery of Mexico Exhibit

April 18
Tue 18

Day camp open house

April 18 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 20

Healthy Woman Breakfast

April 20 @ 8:30 am - 9:30 am
Thu 20

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

April 20 @ 11:00 am
Thu 20

Spring Swing

April 20 @ 1:00 pm
Thu 20

Day camp open house

April 20 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Fri 21

Aggie Muster

April 21 @ 6:00 pm

Recent Comments