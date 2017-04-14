Bearcats win District 6-5A golf tournament; Scaling top 6-5A medalist

Paced by a 311 score in the opening round, the Aledo Bearcats maintained their first-place position to shoot a 322 in the second round to win the boys’ District 6-5A golf tournament Thursday at Bridlewood Country Club in Flower Mound.

The Bearcats will advance as a team to the Class 5A, Region I tournament in Lubbock. The tournament will be held April 26-27 at Rawls Golf Club.

The Bearcats had three players finish in the top four individually, led by a 36-hole total of 148 (72-76) by Parker Scaling, who was crowned the district’s top medalist.

Evan Pennington shot a 154 (72-82) to place second overall, while Andrew Lane finished fourth overall with a 158 (79-79).

Other Bearcats scores include Austin Griffith with a 173 (88-85) and Ben Huxtable with a 176 (91-85).