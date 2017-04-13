203 Pecan Dr • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661

Sports

Aledo qualifies 10 individuals, one relay team to regional track meet

7 hours ago
109 Views
2 Min Read
Aledo freshman Graydon Morris (left) and Harrison Tillman, shown in the 1,600-meter run at the area track meet, each qualified for the regional meet in the 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs. Morris won both races, and Tillman finished second in both events. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo qualified 10 individuals in 13 events along with the Bearcats’ 4×400 relay team to the regional track meet at the District 5-5A/6-5A Area Track and Field Meet which concluded today at the Northwest High School track stadium.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for the Class 5A, Region I Track and Field Meet in Lubbock. The meet will be held April 28-29 at Lowrey Field in Lubbock.

Three individuals – freshmen Gracie Morris and Graydon Morris and senior Harrison Tillman – each qualified in two races. Gracie Morris won the girls’ 800- and 1,600-meter runs; Graydon Morris placed first in both the boys’ 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs; and Tillman finished in second place in the boys’ 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs.

The lone relay team to make it out to regionals was the Aledo boys’ 4×400 relay team of Regan Rice, Gio Torres, Money Parks and Beau Mask, who raced to a third-place finish.

Other Aledo regional qualifiers placing second include include Kia Jordan (girls’ 100-meter dash), Ryan Brown (boys’ pole vault), Sierra White (girls’ pole vault), Alaina Touchet (girls’ shot put) and Rice (boys’ 300-meter hurdles).

Other Aledo regional qualifiers include Erin Weiss (fourth place, girls’ discus) and Chuck Filiaga (fourth place, boys’ shot put).

AHS notes: In Aledo High School diamond sports today at Brewer, the Ladycats softball team defeated the Lady Bears, 13-9, but the Bearcats baseball team fell to the Bears, 6-1.

Aledo freshman Gracie Morris, shown winning the girls’ 1,600-meter run today at the area track meet, won both the 1,600- and 800-meter runs to qualify for the regional meet. Photo by Tony Eierdam

 

Events Calendar

« April 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Sat 15

Willow Park Shredding Day

April 15 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sat 15

Shaw-Kemp Open House

April 15 @ 1:00 pm
Sun 16

Clark Gardens Art and Sculpture Exhibit

April 16
Tue 18

Pottery of Mexico Exhibit

April 18
Tue 18

Day camp open house

April 18 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 20

Healthy Woman Breakfast

April 20 @ 8:30 am - 9:30 am
Thu 20

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

April 20 @ 11:00 am
Thu 20

Spring Swing

April 20 @ 1:00 pm
Thu 20

Day camp open house

April 20 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Fri 21

Aggie Muster

April 21 @ 6:00 pm

Recent Comments