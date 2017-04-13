Aledo qualifies 10 individuals, one relay team to regional track meet

Aledo qualified 10 individuals in 13 events along with the Bearcats’ 4×400 relay team to the regional track meet at the District 5-5A/6-5A Area Track and Field Meet which concluded today at the Northwest High School track stadium.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for the Class 5A, Region I Track and Field Meet in Lubbock. The meet will be held April 28-29 at Lowrey Field in Lubbock.

Three individuals – freshmen Gracie Morris and Graydon Morris and senior Harrison Tillman – each qualified in two races. Gracie Morris won the girls’ 800- and 1,600-meter runs; Graydon Morris placed first in both the boys’ 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs; and Tillman finished in second place in the boys’ 3,200- and 1,600-meter runs.

The lone relay team to make it out to regionals was the Aledo boys’ 4×400 relay team of Regan Rice, Gio Torres, Money Parks and Beau Mask, who raced to a third-place finish.

Other Aledo regional qualifiers placing second include include Kia Jordan (girls’ 100-meter dash), Ryan Brown (boys’ pole vault), Sierra White (girls’ pole vault), Alaina Touchet (girls’ shot put) and Rice (boys’ 300-meter hurdles).

Other Aledo regional qualifiers include Erin Weiss (fourth place, girls’ discus) and Chuck Filiaga (fourth place, boys’ shot put).

AHS notes: In Aledo High School diamond sports today at Brewer, the Ladycats softball team defeated the Lady Bears, 13-9, but the Bearcats baseball team fell to the Bears, 6-1.