Ladycats bounce back to defeat first-place Eaton; Bearcats’ rally falls short in loss to Eagles

Aledo came back from a 4-0 deficit to score seven of the next eight runs as the Ladycats slipped past first-place Eaton, 7-5, Tuesday night in a District 6-5A softball game at the AHS softball field.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district mark to 6-5, while Eaton drops to 8-3.

Down 4-0, the Ladycats scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game. Eaton took a 5-4 lead with a run in the top of the fifth, but Aledo came back with three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 7-5 lead.

Aledo starting pitcher Hannah Andrews finished off the Lady Eagles with two scoreless innings to seal the victory.

Eaton 7, Bearcats 4

Eaton scored four runs in the first inning, added a run in the second and never looked back as the Eagles defeated the Aledo Bearcats, 7-3, Tuesday night in a District 6-5A baseball game at the AHS baseball field.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 6-3 in district play, while Eaton raises its record to 3-6.

Eaton led 7-2 before the Bearcats scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 7-4.

In the seventh, still trailing by three runs, the Bearcats loaded the bases with two outs. The next batter, Calloway Shands, drew a walk to plate Jake McClendon to cut the Eagles’ lead to 7-4.

However, Eaton got the next batter out to seal the win.

Both the Ladycats (6:30 p.m. start) and Bearcats (7:30 p.m. start) will return to district action Thursday at Brewer.